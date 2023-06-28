A 6-year-old boy who was rushed to the hospital after he was found down in the wave pool at Fun-Plex Waterpark has died, police said Wednesday.
Police could not elaborate on the boy's cause of death, but a
GoFundMe set up by the family early Wednesday morning said he had no brain activity and had been taken off of life support.
"He was a sweet 6 year old, our first son, a twin to his sister, and everything to our family," the boy's mother, Makda Gebre, wrote in the GoFundMe. "We are devastated."
The Sioux City, Iowa, family was asking for donations to help with funeral expenses.
Medical personnel were called to the pool at 7003 Q St. in Ralston at about 2:45 p.m. on Sunday. Radio traffic indicated the boy was unconscious when he was pulled from the pool. CPR was in progress when medics arrived.
The boy was taken by ambulance to the Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy and then transported to Children's Hospital & Medical Center.
Fun-Plex has remained closed since Sunday.
Wettest counties in Nebraska
Rain, sleet, snow, hail, wintry mix. Precipitation takes on many forms, and the degree to which climate change affects precipitation levels comes down to something almost everyone learns about in school—Earth's water cycle. A system in endless motion, the water cycle
traces the process through which water exists in its three primary phases—liquid, solid, and gas—as it moves perpetually between the Earth and its atmosphere.
Increases in precipitation frequency and intensity are
markers of climate change. When temperatures rise and oceans grow warmer, the amount of water that evaporates into the atmosphere—and the speed at which it does so—also increases. As atmospheric circulation carries the moisture-rich air over land or pushes it into a storm system, heavy rain or snow is often the result.
The continental U.S. on average received about
30 inches of precipitation between March 2022 and February 2023. Traditionally "wet" regions—such as Washington state and Alaska in the northwest and Georgia and Mississippi in the southeast—continue to have some of the rainiest counties in the United States. Other areas such as Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska, as well as pockets of the South and of California, experience the opposite extreme: drought, also largely a product of climate change. Stacker cited data from the National Centers for Environmental Information to identify the counties in Nebraska that receive the most precipitation through rain, sleet, or snow. Counties are ranked by five-year precipitation averages in inches as of February 2023 with rainfall over the past year serving as a tiebreaker. Supplementary data on how last year's precipitation compares to the 100-year average for the area is also included.

#50. Stanton County
- Five-year precipitation average: 25.66 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 17.13 inches (#5 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -9.92 inches below norm

#49. Boyd County
- Five-year precipitation average: 25.76 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 19.73 inches (#35 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.11 inches below norm

#48. Cedar County
- Five-year precipitation average: 25.78 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 19.83 inches (#14 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -6.31 inches below norm

#47. Boone County
- Five-year precipitation average: 25.78 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 19.44 inches (#15 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -6.06 inches below norm

#46. Holt County
- Five-year precipitation average: 25.93 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 19.49 inches (#27 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.52 inches below norm

#45. Valley County
- Five-year precipitation average: 26.04 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 17.86 inches (#16 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -5.61 inches below norm

#44. Dakota County
- Five-year precipitation average: 26.08 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 18.16 inches (#7 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -8.35 inches below norm

#43. Platte County
- Five-year precipitation average: 26.16 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 18.05 inches (#9 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -8.54 inches below norm

#42. Greeley County
- Five-year precipitation average: 26.23 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 17.90 inches (#12 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -6.29 inches below norm

#41. Franklin County
- Five-year precipitation average: 26.26 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 19.50 inches (#27 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -4.54 inches below norm

#40. Garfield County
- Five-year precipitation average: 26.33 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 18.98 inches (#32 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.58 inches below norm

#39. Wheeler County
- Five-year precipitation average: 26.36 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 19.24 inches (#21 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -4.42 inches below norm

#38. Colfax County
- Five-year precipitation average: 26.39 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 17.17 inches (#6 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -10.53 inches below norm

#37. Kearney County
- Five-year precipitation average: 26.42 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 19.11 inches (#24 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -5.24 inches below norm

#36. Buffalo County
- Five-year precipitation average: 26.45 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 18.86 inches (#16 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -5.35 inches below norm

#35. Blaine County
- Five-year precipitation average: 26.61 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 18.32 inches (#23 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -4.14 inches below norm

#34. Nance County
- Five-year precipitation average: 26.65 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 19.04 inches (#13 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -6.80 inches below norm

#33. Thurston County
- Five-year precipitation average: 26.92 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 18.26 inches (#7 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -9.21 inches below norm

#32. Adams County
- Five-year precipitation average: 27.01 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 19.82 inches (#23 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -5.33 inches below norm

#31. Howard County
- Five-year precipitation average: 27.16 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 18.04 inches (#14 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -6.53 inches below norm

#30. Hall County
- Five-year precipitation average: 27.35 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 18.77 inches (#17 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -6.09 inches below norm

#29. Cuming County
- Five-year precipitation average: 27.40 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 17.93 inches (#8 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -9.99 inches below norm

#28. Thomas County
- Five-year precipitation average: 27.54 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 17.97 inches (#34 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.21 inches below norm

#27. Clay County
- Five-year precipitation average: 27.61 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 21.52 inches (#27 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -4.83 inches below norm

#26. Webster County
- Five-year precipitation average: 27.71 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 21.44 inches (#35 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -4.01 inches below norm

#25. Merrick County
- Five-year precipitation average: 28.15 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 19.94 inches (#16 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -5.89 inches below norm

#24. Fillmore County
- Five-year precipitation average: 28.36 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 20.41 inches (#13 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -7.39 inches below norm

#23. Hamilton County
- Five-year precipitation average: 28.51 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 21.13 inches (#22 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -4.91 inches below norm

#22. Nuckolls County
- Five-year precipitation average: 28.58 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 22.63 inches (#33 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.95 inches below norm

#21. Butler County
- Five-year precipitation average: 28.72 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 19.99 inches (#12 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -8.15 inches below norm

#20. Burt County
- Five-year precipitation average: 28.93 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 20.41 inches (#10 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -8.28 inches below norm

#19. Dodge County
- Five-year precipitation average: 28.94 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 18.65 inches (#7 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -10.22 inches below norm

#18. Polk County
- Five-year precipitation average: 29.00 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 21.16 inches (#18 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -5.88 inches below norm

#17. York County
- Five-year precipitation average: 29.18 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 21.77 inches (#20 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -5.84 inches below norm

#16. Seward County
- Five-year precipitation average: 29.62 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 21.00 inches (#14 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -7.56 inches below norm

#15. Thayer County
- Five-year precipitation average: 29.65 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 23.06 inches (#26 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -4.51 inches below norm

#14. Saunders County
- Five-year precipitation average: 30.04 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 20.61 inches (#10 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -8.64 inches below norm

#13. Saline County
- Five-year precipitation average: 30.52 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 20.95 inches (#14 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -7.67 inches below norm

#12. Washington County
- Five-year precipitation average: 30.64 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 21.83 inches (#15 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -7.41 inches below norm

#11. Douglas County
- Five-year precipitation average: 31.13 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 22.77 inches (#18 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -6.85 inches below norm

#10. Lancaster County
- Five-year precipitation average: 31.15 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 22.96 inches (#19 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -6.23 inches below norm

#9. Sarpy County
- Five-year precipitation average: 31.45 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 23.07 inches (#18 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -6.76 inches below norm

#8. Jefferson County
- Five-year precipitation average: 31.52 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 26.22 inches (#40 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -2.56 inches below norm

#7. Cass County
- Five-year precipitation average: 31.98 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 24.35 inches (#23 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -6.00 inches below norm

#6. Otoe County
- Five-year precipitation average: 32.02 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 25.82 inches (#29 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -5.37 inches below norm

#5. Johnson County
- Five-year precipitation average: 32.11 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 26.43 inches (#29 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -5.24 inches below norm

#4. Gage County
- Five-year precipitation average: 32.22 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 26.88 inches (#37 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.20 inches below norm

#3. Nemaha County
- Five-year precipitation average: 32.51 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 27.24 inches (#26 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -6.06 inches below norm

#2. Pawnee County
- Five-year precipitation average: 32.71 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 27.33 inches (#30 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -4.90 inches below norm

#1. Richardson County
- Five-year precipitation average: 33.16 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 28.81 inches (#31 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -5.03 inches below norm

