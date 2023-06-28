A 6-year-old boy who was rushed to the hospital after he was found down in the wave pool at Fun-Plex Waterpark has died, police said Wednesday.

Police could not elaborate on the boy's cause of death, but a GoFundMe set up by the family early Wednesday morning said he had no brain activity and had been taken off of life support.

"He was a sweet 6 year old, our first son, a twin to his sister, and everything to our family," the boy's mother, Makda Gebre, wrote in the GoFundMe. "We are devastated."

The Sioux City, Iowa, family was asking for donations to help with funeral expenses.

Medical personnel were called to the pool at 7003 Q St. in Ralston at about 2:45 p.m. on Sunday. Radio traffic indicated the boy was unconscious when he was pulled from the pool. CPR was in progress when medics arrived.

The boy was taken by ambulance to the Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy and then transported to Children's Hospital & Medical Center.

Fun-Plex has remained closed since Sunday.

Wettest counties in Nebraska Wettest counties in Nebraska #50. Stanton County #49. Boyd County #48. Cedar County #47. Boone County #46. Holt County #45. Valley County #44. Dakota County #43. Platte County #42. Greeley County #41. Franklin County #40. Garfield County #39. Wheeler County #38. Colfax County #37. Kearney County #36. Buffalo County #35. Blaine County #34. Nance County #33. Thurston County #32. Adams County #31. Howard County #30. Hall County #29. Cuming County #28. Thomas County #27. Clay County #26. Webster County #25. Merrick County #24. Fillmore County #23. Hamilton County #22. Nuckolls County #21. Butler County #20. Burt County #19. Dodge County #18. Polk County #17. York County #16. Seward County #15. Thayer County #14. Saunders County #13. Saline County #12. Washington County #11. Douglas County #10. Lancaster County #9. Sarpy County #8. Jefferson County #7. Cass County #6. Otoe County #5. Johnson County #4. Gage County #3. Nemaha County #2. Pawnee County #1. Richardson County