ALTA, Iowa — Every year around this time, Dana and Mike Christen find themselves taking an exhausted glance at one another toward the end of another long night at the Buena Vista County fairgrounds.

As the Buena Vista County Fair nears, the couple, who serve as fair board co-presidents, balances completing chores on their farm with helping make final preparations for the fair.

"It's a lot of long days -- early mornings, late nights. It's an everyday deal," Dana Christen said. "Some days we drive home and my husband and I look at each other and ask, 'What are we doing?' Then you show up to the fair and see what you've done, and people compliment you on it and it's all worth it."

That sense of satisfaction is one reason volunteers across Siouxland will spend so many hours of their time in coming weeks to stage the annual fair tradition in their counties. Fair season kicks off this week in two Siouxland counties -- Buena Vista in Iowa, Dixon in Nebraska. For the rest of the summer, livestock shows, tractor pulls, carnival rides and diet-busting fair food will be the norm across the area.

Buena Vista County Fair improvements

For many fairgoers, the annual summer tradition is like a comforting trip to mom and dad's house.

"It's like coming home when you go to the fair. You feel welcome there," said Nancy Johnson, manager of the Dixon County Fair, which kicked off Wednesday in Concord, Nebraska.

Like many members of their respective fair boards, Christen and Johnson grew up showing exhibits at their county fair and became involved as adults. Johnson met her husband, Laverle, at the fairgrounds in Concord 48 years ago. They've been regulars at the fair pretty much since then.

"We all showed at the fair, grew up with the fair, and now we serve the fair," Johnson said of the majority of her fellow fair board members.

Buena Vista County Fair improvements

Visiting the county fair may be nostalgic for some, but it remains popular in today's world of seemingly endless entertainment options. Fair attendance unsurprisingly dipped in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many fairs were canceled or scaled back. Since then, attendance has rebounded and continues to rise. Nearly 3 million Iowans will attend a county fair this summer, said Tom Barnes, executive director of the Iowa Association of Fairs and also the manager/secretary of the Howard County Fair for 40 years.

The fair is like the Super Bowl for some counties, a singular event everyone looks forward to.

"It's the one large event that does bring a county together. The county fair truly encompasses the entire county and reaches beyond it," Barnes said.

Those visitors provide an economic boost to towns and cities that host a fair. The county fair also continues to serve an important role in celebrating agriculture and educating people not grounded in farm life about where their food comes from.

"They're the last bastion of education for the public on production agriculture," Barnes said of county fairs.

Buena Vista County Fair improvements

Buena Vista County Fair improvements

For Dana and Mike Christen, they find time to cut hay and feed livestock as they and fellow fair board members put the finishing touches on preparations for Buena Vista County's fair in Alta, where the fair begins Thursday featuring a new entertainment stage Mike built.

It's a busy time, but watching children enjoy showing off their livestock and other projects makes the short hours of sleep worth it, Dana Christen said.

"Just seeing all the kids and adults come and enjoy the fair," she said.

2022 Woodbury County Fair

Once the fair wraps up, you'll likely find volunteers visiting neighboring county fairs to enjoy the activities and get ideas for next year. Christen's kids will show cattle in open shows at other fairs, including her home county fair in Le Mars, where she got the fair bug while showing her own exhibits.

"The Plymouth County Fair is always near and dear to my heart," she said.

Johnson will check out the tractor pull, her favorite fair event, at other Nebraska county fairs before planning begins in August for next year.

"It's just important to me and it's important to all of us or else we wouldn't put in those hours," she said. "It's the love of the fair."