A 13-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault in connection with attacks on two Omaha women.

The teen has also been charged with kidnapping, robbery, assault, making terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony, theft by receiving and obstruction of a peace officer.

According to Omaha police reports, the attacks took place Friday within one hour of each other. The first incident allegedly occurred near 43rd and Nicholas streets at about 4:15 p.m.

A woman told police she was walking through a parking lot when the teen sexually assaulted her and tried to abduct her at knifepoint. She was not injured.

An hour later, the teen allegedly assaulted another woman at knifepoint in Memorial Park. The woman told police that she was forced into a ravine where the teen sexually assaulted, strangled and robbed her.

The woman's hand was cut by the knife, the report said.

Authorities said the teenager ran when he heard a police helicopter overhead.

Police responding to a 911 call located the teen hiding in a ravine. He was identified by the woman and a witness, according to the police report.

The 13-year-old is being held in the Douglas County Youth Center.

Brenda Beadle, the chief deputy Douglas County attorney, said the teenager had stolen a car as well. The car was not stolen from one of the women.

The 13-year-old will not be tried as an adult.

Beadle said a state law restricts prosecutors from trying anyone under 14 as an adult. Juvenile court has jurisdiction over youths found responsible for crimes until they turn 19.

“It’s incredibly frustrating that someone so violent with multiple victims has no chance for more significant consequences,” Beadle said.

