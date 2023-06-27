A 19-year-old man was arrested Monday night on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with a shooting death last September in north-central Omaha.

Marsavion Watson of Omaha was also arrested on suspicion of use of a firearm to commit a felony, an Omaha police spokesman said. He was booked into the Douglas County Jail about 6:20 p.m.

He is accused of fatally shooting Derrick Hayes Jr., 20, on the morning of Sept. 3, 2022. Officers responded to 4310 N. 52nd St. for a report of shots fired and found Hayes Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hayes was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656 or contact Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimstoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Anonymous tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.