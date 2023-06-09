A 28-year-old Lincoln man has been charged with the alleged first-degree sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

Leroy A. McDonald turned himself in to authorities on May 28 following a two-month relationship with the girl, according to court records.

McDonald had sexual intercourse with the girl at least three times beginning in late March, Lincoln Police Department Investigator Timothy Dolberg alleged in the probable cause statement for his arrest.

In at least two instances, McDonald picked the girl up from her mother's house and took her to his home where he allegedly assaulted her before dropping her off at school, Dolberg wrote.

Police on Monday arrested McDonald and took him to Lancaster County jail.

His percentage bond is set at $750,000, meaning he must pay $75,000 to be released.