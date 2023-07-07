A 3-year-old girl who was rushed to the hospital Saturday after being found down in Zorinsky Lake has died, Omaha police said Thursday.

Omaha police and firefighters were called to the lake shortly after 9 p.m. to reports of a missing child. The call was upgraded to a child with CPR in progress before first responders arrived.

According to a police report from the incident, the girl’s family members was at a playground near the lake when they realized the girl had wandered off. They immediately began searching for her and called 911.

A family member located the girl lying on her side motionless in the lake. A citizen on scene pulled her out of the water and began CPR, according to the report.

Police were the first to arrive at the scene, and they took over life-saving measures until medics arrived. The girl was taken to Lakeside Hospital with CPR still in progress.

According to the police report, the girl regained a pulse at some point. She died at Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, police said.

Police have not released the girl’s identity.

