Omaha police said Sunday that the city's most recent homicide victim is a 30-year-old man, but the department is withholding his name pending notification of family.

Police were called to 2754 Harrison St. Friday at 11:40 p.m. to assist Omaha Fire Department first responders on a person-down call. The unidentified person was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Omaha has recorded just three homicides so far in 2023. That compares with nine homicides at this time in 2022 and 12 in 2021.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Omaha police homicide unit at 402-444-5656, or anonymously contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.