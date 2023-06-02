KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department has received a nearly $3 million donation to purchase about 30 vehicles.

Chief Bryan Waugh said the donations are from a local private foundation, and the goal is to implement what’s called a take-home vehicle program.

Waugh said it will take 18-24 months to implement the program. A take-home vehicle program is intended to be a recruiting tool for the department as well as a crime deterrent. Seeing police cars parked in different neighborhoods could make criminals think twice before breaking the law in Kearney, Waugh said.

The department said in a press release that the only other police agency similar in size to Kearney that allows officers to take patrol cars home is the Bellevue Police Department.

The Nebraska State Patrol and most county sheriff’s offices, including Buffalo County, provide take-home vehicles.