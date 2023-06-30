An 8-year-old boy was killed and two people were critically injured after a morning crash on U.S. 34 in Sarpy County.

According to a press release from the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred during a period of heavy rain shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday. Preliminary investigation shows that a 2009 Hyundai Sonata was traveling west on U.S. 34 near Harlan Lewis Road when the driver lost control and crossed into the eastbound traffic lanes.

After the Hyundai crossed the median, it was struck by an eastbound 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck. The Hyundai was then struck a second time by an eastbound 2016 Freightliner semitrailer truck.

Sarpy County Sheriff's Capt. Kevin Griger said the 8-year-old boy in the backseat of the Hyundai was declared dead at the scene. Two people from the Hyundai, a 34-year-old female driver and 9-year-old female front seat passenger, were taken to Nebraska Medical Center with critical injuries.

The drivers of the semi and pickup truck were not injured. Identities of those involved have not yet been released.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.