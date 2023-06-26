An 88-year-old inmate died Sunday at Lincoln's Reception and Treatment Center, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release.

Floyd Martin was serving a 35- to 40-year sentence for second-degree sexual assault of a child in Custer County. He has been in prison since November 2008.

Martin was being treated for a medical condition, the release said. As is the case will all in-custody deaths, a grand jury will investigate the case.

