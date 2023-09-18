Aubrey Trail listens at his sentencing hearing on June 9 at the Saline County Courthouse.
A 55-year-old Lincoln woman went to jail Sunday for allegedly helping convicted killer Aubrey Trail in a murder-for-hire scheme to extort money from a prison nurse who had smuggled contraband into the prison for him, including a cell phone.
Trail even allegedly tried to pressure the nurse into smuggling a firearm into the prison in 2021, about six months before he was sentenced to death for the murder and dismemberment of Sydney Loofe, according to court records filed Friday.
In an affidavit for Samantha Al-Rekabi's arrest filed Friday, Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Neal Trantham said the investigation began in March 2021, when an intelligence captain got information from an inmate alleging that Trail had compromised a female medical staff member at the Nebraska Diagnostic & Evaluation Center, now known as the Reception and Treatment Center.
He said Al-Rekabi was planning to write a true-crime book about Trail and his crimes and allegedly befriended the nurse at Trail's direction, allowing her to stay at her apartment and giving her gifts of money and a computer.
Trantham said that in an interview in 2021, Al-Rekabi denied she was communicating with prison staff members for Trail.
But, he said, the investigation turned up recordings believed to be the two of them talking about the compromised nurse bringing in tobacco and a cell phone for him to use in the past.
"Trail also mentioned his intent to have a firearm smuggled into the prison," the investigator wrote. "They also discussed the compromised staff member and her desire to have her husband killed in order to prevent him from obtaining her pension (through divorce)."
The nurse, who isn't being named because she hasn't been charged, abruptly quit her job without notice three days earlier, on March 15, 2021.
Soon after, Trantham said the State Patrol was informed of the allegations and investigators contacted the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services to request recorded prison calls, emails, financial information (commissary funds), and intelligence materials, as well as job application information for the nurse and began to research Al-Rekabi.
Trantham detailed recordings of three calls believed to have been between Trail and Al-Rekabi in early 2021.
In one, the female voice says: "It's crazy that she's gonna get her pension out just (to) give it to us."
Then, the male responds: "She don't have a choice."
The woman said she made a mistake "when she sent you that phone." And the male responded that she had made a lot of mistakes, like bringing in chewing tobacco and food.
In another excerpt of the call, she said the other woman talked "about bringing you a (gun)."
He said she would bring him anything he wants because she wants the phone she gave him back "and she wants us to go away so badly."
He said he told her to "... bring me a gun so I can just kill everybody."
Trantham said that in an FBI interview in late 2021, the nurse admitted she had confided details with Trail about her troubled relationship with her husband, and Trail later told her he had hired a hitman and made a $2,400 downpayment on her behalf to have her husband killed.
In order for her to stop the murder, Trail told her she needed to give him $25,000, which she said she did through Al-Rekabi.
"Through training and experience, investigators believe that there was never a legitimate plan to actually pay to have (the nurse)’s relatives killed. lnmate Aubrey Trail, with the assistance of Samantha Al-Rekabi, manipulated (the nurse) into the belief that these things would happen if she did not provide the funds that Inmate Trail requested," Trantham said.
He said that in an interview this spring, Al-Rekabi alleged she was pulled into Trail's manipulations. At first, she acted as an intermediary between him and his co-defendant, Boswell, and she later feared Trail would turn her in for it or have her and her son killed.
Aubrey Trail appears in Saline County District Court for a plea hearing on Monday.
Aubrey Trail (center) is wheeled into Saline County District Court in Wilber for a plea hearing Monday.
Defense attorney Joe Murray listens during a plea hearing for Aubrey Trail in Saline County District Court on Monday.
Defense attorney Joe Murray speaks to the judge as client Aubrey Trail (left) listens during a plea hearing in Saline County District Court on Monday.
Aubrey Trail appears in Saline County District Court for a plea hearing on Monday.
Saline County District Court Judge Vicky Johnson guides Aubrey Trail through a plea hearing Monday.
Aubrey Trail appears in Saline County District Court for a plea hearing on Monday.
Aubrey Trail (left) and defense attorney Ben Murray listen as Assistant Attorney General Sandra Allen delivers her opening statement to the jury on Tuesday.
Aubrey Trail (left) listens and defense attorney Ben Murray takes notes as Nebraska Assistant Attorney General Sandra Allen delivers her opening statement to the jury Tuesday in Trail's murder trial in Wilber.
Aubrey Trail sits to the left of attorneys for the defense and prosecution during opening statements in his murder trial in Saline County District Court on Tuesday.
Defense attorney Joe Murray delivers his opening statement to the jury as Aubrey Trail's murder trial begins Tuesday in Saline County District Court.
Saline County District Court Judge Vicky Johnson instructs the jury on Tuesday.
Nebraska Assistant Attorney General Sandra Allen talks to the jury during her opening statement Tuesday in Aubrey Trail's murder trial in Saline County District Court.
Aubrey Trail listens as Assistant Attorney General Sandra Allen delivers her opening statement to the jury last week in Saline County District Court.
Defense attorney Joe Murray delivers his opening statement to the jury as the Aubrey Trail trial begins Tuesday in Saline County District Court.
Assistant Attorney General Sandra Allen delivers her opening statement to the jury as Aubrey Trail's trial begins Tuesday in Saline County District Court.
Defense attorney Joe Murray (left) sits behind the prosecution's table to watch and listen as Assistant Attorney General Sandra Allen delivers her opening statement to the jury in Aubrey Trail's trial in Saline County District Court.
Aubrey Trail enters the courtroom on Tuesday, the first day of his trial in Saline County District Court.
FBI Agent Mike Maseth testifies about letters from Aubrey Trail during his trial in Saline County District Court on Tuesday.
Prosecutors showed jurors a letter from Aubrey Trail, written in code, in his murder trial in Saline County District Court.
Prosecutors shared a letter written by Aubrey Trail during his murder trial in Saline County District Court.
Prosecutors showed jurors a letter from Aubrey Trail, written in code, in his murder trial in Saline County District Court.
Deputies keep an eye on Aubrey Trail, who returned to court for the first time on Tuesday following an apparent suicide attempt in the courtroom last month.
Aubrey Trail testifies in his murder trial in Saline County District Court on July 9
Aubrey Trail points to photos his attorney Joe Murray is holding while testifying in his murder trial in Saline County District Court on Tuesday.
Aubrey Trail stretches during his trial at the Saline County Courthouse on Tuesday.
Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Mike Guinan (right) hands material written by Aubrey Trail to FBI special agent Michael Maseth on Friday during Trail's trial in Saline County District Court.
Defense attorney Joe Murray objects to FBI special agent Michael Maseth being asked "whose handwriting is this" on Friday during Aubrey Trail's trial.
The defense and prosecution, including Assistant Attorney General Mike Guinan (center right), are shown June 28 at their respective tables during Aubrey Trail's trial at the Saline County District Court in Wilber.
Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Mike Guinan (left) questions FBI special agent Michael Maseth on Friday during Aubrey Trail's trial in Saline County District Court in Wilber.
Wilber, NEB. - 6/28/2019 - Saline County District Court Judge Vicky Johnson addresses the attorneys after defense attorney Joe Murray makes an objection on Friday, June 28, 2019, during the Aubrey Trail Trial at Saline County District Court. EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
A four-hour police interview with Aubrey Trail is played on Friday in Saline County District Court.
Prosecutors showed a four-hour police interview with Aubrey Trail during his trial on Friday in Saline County District Court.
Prosecutors showed a four-hour police interview with Aubrey Trail during his trial on Friday in Saline County District Court.
Prosecutor Mike Guinan holds Aubrey Trail's writing samples on Friday during the trial in Saline County District Court.
Defense attorney Joe Murray listens to instructions from Saline County District Court Judge Vicky Johnson regarding an outburst from defendant Aubrey Trail on Monday.
Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson addresses the jury regarding an outburst from defendant Aubrey Trail earlier on Monday.
Aubrey Trail is taken from the Saline County courthouse after he shouted and appeared to cut his neck with an object during testimony on Monday in his murder trial.
Deputies stand near Aubrey Trail on Wednesday in Saline County District Court.
Aubrey Trail (left) looks in the direction of the jury during judge's instructions on July 10 in Saline County District Court.
Defense attorney Joe Murray (right) looks toward the jury as Saline County District Court Judge Vicky Johnson delivers instructions on July 10.
Defendant Aubrey Trail listens as Saline County District Court Judge Vicky Johnson finishes her instructions to the jury on Wednesday.
Saline County District Court Judge Vicky Johnson reads her instructions to the jury before their deliberations on Wednesday.
Defendant Aubrey Trail looks in the direction of the jury during the judge's instructions to the jury on Wednesday in Saline County District Court.
Sydney Loofe's mother, Susie Loofe, sits between her daughter, MacKenzie Loofe, and Loofe's father, George, as the clerk of the court reads the guilty verdict against Aubrey Trail in Saline County District Court last year. The jury of six men and six women deliberated for less than three hours before returning the verdict on a first-degree murder charge.
WILBER, NEB. - 07/10/2019 - The clerk of the court (right) reads the verdict on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, during the Aubrey Trail murder trial at Saline County District Court. The jury of six men and six women deliberated for less than three hours before returning the verdict on a first-degree murder charge on Wednesday evening. Trail, who showed no emotion as the verdicts were read, was also found guilty of a second count of criminal conspiracy to commit murder. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Aubrey Trail is wheeled out of court after being found guilty of first-degree murder on July 10. Trail, who showed no emotion as the verdicts were read, was also found guilty of a second count of criminal conspiracy to commit murder.
Aubrey Trail is wheeled out of a Saline County courtroom on Wednesday after being sentenced to death in the killing of Sydney Loofe.
Aubrey Trail is wheeled out of the Saline County Courthouse courtroom where he was sentenced to death on June 9 in the murder of Sydney Loofe .
The family of Sydney Loofe, (from left) brother Levi, sister MacKenzie, mother Susie, and father George, watches the sentencing of Aubrey Trail on Wednesday, at the Saline County Courthouse.
Aubrey Trail is wheeled out of the Saline County courtroom on Wednesday after being sentenced to death in the murder of Sydney Loofe.
Judge Vicky Johnson speaks at the sentencing of Aubrey Trail on June 9 at the Saline County Courthouse. Trail was sentenced to death.
Judges Susan Strong and Michael Smith, who served with Judge Vicky Johnson on a three-judge panel that determined the penalty for Aubrey Trail, listen during the hearing where he learned his fate on June 9 at the Saline County Courthouse.
Judge Vicky Johnson speaks at the sentencing of Aubrey Trail on Wednesday at the Saline County Courthouse.
Susie Loofe, mother of Sydney Loofe, listens during the sentencing of Aubrey Trail on Wednesday at the Saline County Courthouse.
Aubrey Trail is wheeled into the the courtroom on Wednesday at the Saline County Courthouse.
Aubrey Trail (from left) and his defense attorneys Joe Murray and Ben Murray listen during the sentencing hearing on June 9 at the Saline County Courthouse.
Aubrey Trail (left) is wheeled into the the courtroom in front of the family members of Sydney Loofe on Wednesday at the Saline County Courthouse.
