KEARNEY — Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Buffalo County Jail.

Craig A. Martin, 55, of Kearney, died after being found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 7:20 a.m., according to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.

Responding officers called for medical assistance and began life-saving efforts. Martin, who was being held in custody on two counts of failure to appear, was transported by paramedics to CHI Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff's Office has requested assistance of South Central Area Law Enforcement Services, which is made up of 14 area law enforcement agencies, to investigate the death. Preliminary SCALES agencies involved in the investigation are the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and the Kearney Police Department.

Due to the death occurring in law enforcement custody, Nebraska state statute requires a grand jury to be convened. The Buffalo County Attorney has requested an autopsy.

