Career prosecutor Susan T. Lehr has been named the Acting United States Attorney for the District of Nebraska.

She will take over effective July 1, following the retirement of interim U.S. Attorney Steven A. Russell.

Lehr, who is from Omaha and a 1988 graduate of the Denver University College of Law, has been with the U.S. Attorney’s Office since 1999. Prior to that, she worked as a prosecutor in the Buffalo and Douglas County Attorneys’ Offices.

During her tenure with the Department of Justice, Lehr has handled a wide variety of criminal cases and currently serves as the District of Nebraska’s First Assistant United States Attorney. She also completed a detail assignment to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C.

She will serve until a new U.S. Attorney is appointed by the president.