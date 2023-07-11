COZAD — A Colorado man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly pointed a rifle at another person at an Interstate 80 rest area near Cozad.
Just before 9 a.m. Sunday, the Nebraska State Patrol received a report of a verbal altercation between two men at the I-80 rest area at mile marker 226.
A man called 911 to report that a man he was arguing with pulled out a rifle and pointed it toward him. The man then put the rifle into a minivan and got into a different vehicle, a Chevrolet Malibu, and both vehicles left the rest area together, going east on I-80, according to the state patrol.
Troopers were able to locate and stop the Malibu near mile marker 233. The driver, Jonah McKinley, 28, of Colorado Springs, was taken into custody. Dawson County Sheriff’s Deputies located the minivan and found the rifle, which was defaced, in the minivan, which was being driven by McKinley’s girlfriend.
A state patrol spokesman said McKinley and the girlfriend were traveling together along with family members, even though the girlfriend had a protection order against him.
He was arrested on charges of making terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a short rifle, violation of a protection order and no operator’s license. He was lodged in Dawson County Jail.
The largest collection of car bumper stickers is owned by Bill Heermann of Lincoln, who has collected 4,131 since 1984. Bill began his bumper sticker collection in 1984 when he was in the eighth grade. Bill was on his way to Eagle Scouts when he was handed a number of stickers from passers-by. He was hooked on collecting from that point forward.
On May 27, 2017, Omaha Westside graduate John Lang led a group of hundreds of volunteers in building a gigantic flag that broke a Guinness Book record.
The 60-foot by 30-foot flag was made from MegaConstrux bricks. At 1,813.52 square feet, it broke the previous record of 1,687.78 by 125.74 square feet.
Dale F Muehlmeier called for 28 hours for the American Cancer Society at a Wal-Mart parking lot in Norfolk in May 2000.