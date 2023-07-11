A Colorado woman died and a teenager was injured Monday in a single-vehicle crash in the Nebraska Panhandle.
Erin Dixon, 51, of Deer Trail, Colorado, was pronounced dead at the scene about four miles west of Nebraska 71 in Kimball County, according to a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol. A 16-year-old passenger was taken to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff with minor injuries.
Investigators determined that Dixon was driving a Ford Explorer just north of Kimball on County Road 52 about 3:15 p.m. MDT. For an unknown reason, the Ford lost control and rolled over, landing on its roof.
The crash remains under investigation.
A downtown intersection in Bee.
A downtown banner in Elm Creek.
A mural in downtown Ogallala.
The town countdown in the Jones' living room.
Sarah and Jereme Jones, with son Noah in the back, at the start of their two-year adventure. Noah went on their early trips but then became busy with school at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The Little Grand Canyon near Wauneta.
A welcome sign at the Charles Horn sculpture garden in Oconto.
A billboard in Rock County.
The bluffs near Fort Robinson
The welcome sign in Cordova. It took the Jones family 36 trips to visit every community.
The welcome sign in Deshler.
Jereme and Sarah Jones at the end of their journeys.
The Joneses kept a map of their travel stops, which took more than two years to complete.
A roadside mural in Lewellen, Nebraska. Sarah Jones took a picture of a sign, mural or water tower at every place her family visited.
A unity mural in Palisade.
A good life mural in downtown Chadron.
The notes on their trips.
An old ad in downtown Nebraska City.
An old school sign in Chapman.
