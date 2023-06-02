A day after an attack by inmates at a Lincoln prison sent five staff members to the hospital, state lawmakers passed a bill requiring the prison to provide stab-resistant vests to corrections officers.

It was included in a criminal justice reform bill (LB50) that passed Thursday in a 34-15 vote.

Gov. Jim Pillen is expected to sign the bill.

“Why is this important?” Sen. Justin Wayne said during final- reading debate.

Because on Wednesday, seven staff members were attacked, three stabbed, by inmates at the Reception and Treatment Center, he said, referring to the incident Wednesday morning.

“This is critical to protect them to make sure that they’re being protected on the inside,” Wayne said.

The bill would cover a wide range of issues, such as increasing Nebraska’s problem-solving courts and expanding parole options.

It also would — at the urging of the union representing corrections officers — require the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services to provide employees with protective vests.

In a press release Wednesday, a prison spokeswoman said five staff members went to the hospital for treatment after three intoxicated inmates in a maximum custody unit at the RTC attacked them with homemade weapons and kicked and punched them.

Another two staffers were injured responding to the scene.

None of the seven staff members suffered life-threatening injuries. All were treated and released.

In a statement following Thursday’s vote, Michael Chipman, president of the Nebraska Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 88, which represents the state’s correctional officers, said the three staff members had been stabbed multiple times in the torso and other areas.

“It is clear the intent of this attack was to murder these officers,” he said, saying thankfully they survived.

Chipman said there had been another attack two weeks earlier in the same housing unit, which led to the hospitalization of two staff members.

He said FOP88 members are frustrated because in December they went to then-Interim Director Diane Sabatka-Rine and told her those working in the new maximum-security buildings needed stab-resistant vests because a “very dangerous population” was going to be housed there.

But the vests weren’t approved.

“It is clear this attack would have likely caused less wounds to our officers if they had had this tool,” Chipman said Thursday.

A prison spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a request for response to the allegation.

But Deputy Director Dawn-Renee Smith did say the inmates who committed the assaults have been separated from the general population, and the unit remains on modified operations.

Despite RTC remaining in a staffing emergency, with staff working 12-hour shifts, the units were fully staffed Wednesday and continue to be daily.

Smith said searches of cells and common areas for contraband are a part of the follow-up security measures they are currently undertaking.

NDCS Director Rob Jeffreys said Wednesday: “Violence toward staff members will not be tolerated. Those who choose to perpetrate these acts will be dealt with accordingly, which includes internal discipline, risk mitigation and the judicial system.”

