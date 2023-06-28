KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash Tuesday in which the driver was killed after being ejected from the vehicle.
The accident occurred about 5 miles north of Kearney.
At approximately 1:07 p.m. deputies were called to investigate the single-vehicle crash south of 160th Road on Nebraska 10.
A midsize sport-utility vehicle left the roadway, entered the west ditch, vaulted and ejected the lone occupant. When rescue crews reached the vehicle, the driver was already dead.
The victim has been identified as Patrick Caddy, age 65, of Ravenna. The Buffalo County Attorney has ordered an autopsy. Next of kin have been notified.
Meet Nebraska football's 2024 recruiting class
MARIO BUFORD
🌟🌟🌟🌟
Hometown: DeSoto, Texas.
The specs: Cornerback, 5-11, 165 pounds.
Takeaway: The majority of Buford’s Hudl highlight film shows him as an off-the-ball corner, playing ten yards back and accelerating toward a receiver when the ball is thrown. Buford makes the transition from backpedal to pursuit quite well, and, as his 12 pass breakups suggest, has a nice habit of dislodging the ball when he arrives. He’s got the aggression to play press corner, too, but his skillset reminds of the Bootle brothers, Dicaprio and Dwight.
ROGER GRADNEY
🌟🌟🌟🌟
Hometown: Garwood, Texas.
The specs: Athlete, 6-1, 190 pounds.
Takeaway: Gradney was NU's first commit in the 2024 class and describes himself as a "utility" player who loves special teams and plays both receiver and defensive back. He's expected to start his Husker career at corner or safety.
DAE'VONN HALL
🌟🌟🌟🌟
High school: Bellevue West.
The specs: Wide receiver, 6-1, 180 pounds.
Takeaway: Hall is smooth route runner who can blow by opposing corners and draw attention from safeties. He’s not quite former Bellevue West receiver Zavier Betts — who may be the most talented prep receiver to come out of Nebraska in decades — but he compares favorably to every receiver NU signed in the 2023 class. He’s as skilled as any of them, and perhaps the most polished.
WILLIS MCGAHEE IV
🌟🌟🌟
Hometown: Miami, Fla.
The specs: Linebacker, 6-1, 225 pounds.
Takeaway: A pass rusher moving back one level of the defense: McGahee, the son of the former Hurricanes and NFL runningback, spent a good chunk of his time at Miami Palmetto High School as a smaller edge rusher taking on larger tackles in Florida Class 6A. At Columbus High School, he'll move to linebacker, where the job will involve shedding blocks and find ballcarriers. McGahee plays with an impressive aggression and should help NU in its 3-3-5 defense. Like current Husker Cam Lenhardt, it remains to be seen if he fits more at the first level of the defense or the second one.
ISAIAH MCMORRIS
🌟🌟🌟
High school: Bellevue West.
The specs: Wide receiver, 6-0, 170 pounds.
Takeaway: McMorris' path to NU was a slow burn, spending his first two years of high school at Millard North. After leaving a run-heavy offense where his skillset was under-utilized, McMorris fit Bellevue West's spread style like a glove. The proof of that was his incredible 97-catch, 1,300-yard season that resulted in Power Five offers from around the country. McMorris is a slot wide receiver who excels at out-maneuvering defenders on screens and other quick passes. He shifts his body weight extremely well on the fly, resulting in a speed that's difficult to match.
DANIEL KAELIN
🌟🌟🌟
High school: Bellevue West.
The specs: Quarterback, 6-2, 200 pounds.
Takeaway: Kaelin has been working on his quarterback skills for a long time – and it shows. He threw 36 touchdowns for a reason. Kaelin has terrific footwork for a prep quarterback, firing as he hits his back foot. He's good in a dropback, or a half-rollout, or in stepping into pressure and up in the pocket. He drives balls up the seam and consistently hits on deep corner routes. He can step to his left and create room to throw deep back to the right. Kaelin in general knows how to put space between himself and a pass rusher in a way that reduces the violence of the hit. He will arrive as Nebraska's most complete high school passer in some time.
IAN FLYNT
🌟🌟🌟
Hometown: Katy, Texas.
The specs: Tight end, 6-4, 245 pounds.
Takeaway: Nebraska OC Marcus Satterfield loves tight ends for their versatility and the matchup problems they pose for defenses. He sees roles for bigger, thicker guys who can play in-line tight end, shorter guys who can serve as fullback and taller, leaner guys who can work in the slot. Consider Flynt in that first category. He caught 10 passes last season and flashed the ability to block almost like a tackle would, mauling smaller linebackers. Flynt, like current NU tight end Chase Androff and former tight end Travis Vokolek, is a better athlete than stats would suggest. There’s a reason he had offers from teams as diverse as Washington State, Purdue and Kansas.
GIBSON PYLE
🌟🌟🌟
Hometown: Houston, Texas.
The specs: Offensive lineman, 6-4½, 285 pounds.
Takeaway: At Klein Cain, he plays tackle, but he likely projects to an interior line spot. His excellent junior tape shows a lineman with good upper body strength to turn and bury defenders, decent mobility on pulling plays and a nastiness that plays up to — and just past — the whistle. On film, he doesn’t appear to carry much bad weight, either. He may stay a sturdy three-star prospect, but Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola likely loves what he got.
EVAN TAYLOR
🌟🌟🌟
Hometown: Waxhaw, N.C.
The specs: Athlete, 6-3, 180 pounds.
Takeaway: Also a talented wide receiver for his high school team, the door may be open for a future position change if needed. Nebraska coaches moved several players to new positions during spring camp, while other recruits such as Mason Goldman and Jason Maciejczak arrived on campus with a dual offensive/defensive line distinction. That won't be the case for Taylor, who is expected to fit into the secondary. But with speed and experience at wideout, who knows what the future will hold for him.
KEELAN SMITH
1000% committed!
🌟🌟🌟
Hometown: Liberty, Mo.
The specs: Tight end, 6-3, 205 pounds.
Takeaway: This is no common Smith family. Keelan Smith's father, Neil Smith, is a former Husker who put together a 13-year NFL career that included over 100 sacks. That familial relationship may have gotten Keelan Smith on Nebraska’s radar — but his athleticism is what secured Smith’s spot in Nebraska’s 2024 class. Smith’s high school offense at Liberty North showcased his talents in a way few high schools can. The mostly spread-style offense led to the big, dynamic pass-catching target getting his fair share of opportunities. Playing as more of a wide receiver than a tight end, Smith hauled in 50 catches for 850 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior — routinely torching opposing coverage.
ASHTON MURPHY
🌟🌟🌟
High school: Elkhorn South.
The specs: Offensive tackle/defensive lineman, 6-5, 240 pounds.
Takeaway: If Nebraska cleaned up with in-state offensive linemen last year, Murphy, recruited by NU defensive line coach Terrance Knighton, will play on the other side of the ball. It's more evidence that Nebraska's new coaching staff believes, strongly, that it can recruit local guys to play on the line of scrimmage. History tells us that's true on offense and relatively true on defense. Evidence includes the recent career of Garrett Nelson and Colton Feist, or even a guy like Ross Dzuris, who was NU's best pass rusher in 2016.
BRAYLEN PRUDE
🌟🌟🌟
Hometown: Pearland, Texas.
The specs: Linebacker, 6-4, 190 pounds.
Takeaway: NU coach Matt Rhule believes in development and in recruiting Texas, and Prude’s commit combines the two ideas. Prude has a great frame for safety, linebacker or rover, and he’s clearly an under-the-radar prospect who showed up as a Houston Christian University satellite camp, impressed Husker defensive backs coach Evan Cooper, got an offer, took a visit, and is now in the class. He has only a handful of stats and highlights from his previous school, Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Hightower, so Nebraska’s comfortable making a projection.
LANDEN DAVIDSON
🌟🌟🌟
Hometown: Broomfield, Colo.
The specs: Offensive lineman, 6-4, 310 pounds.
Takeaway: Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola likes to train his linemen for multiple positions, and Davidson is a player who will be well-suited for that training regimen. At 6-foot-4 and just over 300 pounds, Davidson appears set for a future at guard. His physical, large frame will be a strong fit for Nebraska's rushing attack, and playing along the interior will help him increase mobility in pass protection. Depending on how quickly he develops, Davidson could perhaps move to tackle in the future. For now, though, he appears set to be a powerful member of NU's interior offensive line in years to come.
DONOVAN JONES
🌟🌟🌟
High school: Omaha North.
The specs: Athlete, 6-1, 185 pounds.
Takeaway: To those who doubt the effectiveness of June football camps, look no further than Jones. Heading into the summer, the uncommitted senior was still searching for his first Division I offer. Jones participated in the Lindenwood (Mo.) University mega camp in the first week of June, where he earned FCS offers from Lindenwood and South Dakota State. Things were even sweeter when both Wyoming and Nebraska extended offers after NU's Friday Night Lights camp. Players who flash athleticism, speed and potential tend to stand out at these summer camps — and Jones' success is the proof.
Jones fits the mold of what Nebraska is looking for in a defensive back recruit. The senior is dynamic and versatile enough to play any spot in the secondary, something he's already done for Omaha North. Working mostly as a safety, Jones came down with two interceptions and defended seven passes during his junior year. Physically, he seems like a fit at free safety, though cornerback could also be Jones' future position.
JAKE PETERS
🌟🌟🌟
Hometown: Cedar Falls, Iowa.
The specs: Offensive lineman, 6-3, 265 pounds.
Takeaway: Peters looks fantastic on his Hudl highlight film for Cedar Falls, which advanced to the second round of the Iowa 5A state football playoffs. He shows a dominant drive-blocking style, climbs with ease to the second and third levels of a defense and moves more — much more — like a 270-pound tight end. Height and girth may be important in college football, but Peters’ athleticism — he's also a standout basketball player — is a major plus. Nebraska shouldn’t have too much problem putting 20 pounds on his frame. If he maintains the quickness, NU got a steal.
CALLEN BARTA
🌟🌟🌟
Hometown: Topeka, Kan.
The specs: Safety, 6-2, 180 pounds.
Takeaway: Years ago, under Mike Riley, Nebraska tried disruptive the California-powers-that-be by hotly pursuing highly-rated prospects on the West Coast. Matt Rhule has usurped the slow-play plans of Big Ten and Big 12 schools by offering players like Barta, Jake Peters, Braylen Prude, and Roger Gradney on evaluation and developmental potential. Is Barta — with seven interceptions over two seasons — good enough to play at Kansas? Surely. But KU has a board and will work through it regardless of Barta’s MVP turn at an Under Armour camp. Nebraska is willing to adjust any timeline without concern for how an offer “looks.” It’s going to mess with recruiting service evaluations for sure. What does Rhule know that a service doesn’t? Plenty. He and his staff are paid millions to know, too.
KAMDYN KOCH
🌟🌟🌟
Hometown: Westminster, Md.
The specs: Punter, 6-3, 195 pounds.
Takeaway: The Nebraska football team has found its punter of the future — and he's well-aware of what it means to be a Husker. Koch, the son of former Husker Sam Koch, had sent film and game tape over to Nebraska special teams coordinator Ed Foley in previous months, leading to an invite to one of Matt Rhule’s football camps. Naturally, Koch learned a thing or two from working out and training with his dad. He also credits Kirk Maggio, his trainer, for helping him develop consistency within his kicks. Nebraska coaches saw that strong technique and execution and were impressed enough to extend a scholarship — a coveted prize for a specialist.
KEWAN LACY
🌟🌟🌟
Hometown: Lancaster, Texas.
The specs: Running back, 6-0, 205 pounds.
Takeaway: You might have heard this one before — Nebraska got a commit that also runs track and field, with top marks in sprinting events. Track and field times have repeatedly led Matt Rhule and his NU coaching staff to future commits, and Lacy is no exception. A sub-10.8-second 100-meter dash time represented Lacy's top speed during his spring track season, and it's not all the three-star recruit brings to the table. He's also a tough runner between the tackles and has strong legs that are difficult to bring down. Just don't let Lacy hit the open field, though — because there's no catching up to him once he's gone.
CARTER NELSON
⭐⭐⭐⭐
High school: Ainsworth.
The specs: Tight end, 6-4, 205 pounds.
Takeaway: Nelson's talent is undeniable. His ability to catch, run for and even throw touchdowns all while playing defense is an incredible representation of Nelson's all-around athleticism. As a talented track and field athlete with strong measurables, Nelson's explosiveness has been trained by several years of high jumping. He's also quick and elusive in the open field, and has the steady hands that are expected out of a tight end.