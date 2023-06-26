A fire that broke out at a north Lincoln apartment complex Sunday afternoon killed 11 pet snakes that had been living in the unit where a mattress caught fire, according to authorities.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to The Willows Apartments, at 1842 Knox St., shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday after a resident in a neighboring apartment unit reported smelling smoke, said MJ Lierman, a fire department spokeswoman.

Firefighters identified the source of the smoke as a ground level apartment unit and forced entry, Lierman said, finding thick black smoke from a smoldering mattress.

Crews extinguished the mattress and ventilated the apartment unit, where they found the 11 reptiles that apparently died due to the smoke and heat conditions around their enclosures, Lierman said in a news release.

The fire, which Lierman said was electrical, caused $50,000 in damage.

No one was injured in the fire, which forced the relocation of one tenant.

Photos: Firefighters in action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action