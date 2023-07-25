A 50-year-old former Omaha woman has been indicted for allegedly embezzling from a northwest Lincoln medical clinic.

Carolynne Parker, also known as Carolynne Noffsinger, of Maineville, Ohio, is set to make her first court appearance next week on a charge of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds.

According to the indictment, Parker allegedly "embezzled, stole, fraudulently obtained, and without authority knowingly converted at least $5,000 in cash owned by … Fallbrook Family Health."

It is alleged to have happened between July 25, 2018 and Aug. 22, 2019.

If convicted, the maximum possible penalty is 10 years' imprisonment, a $250,000 fine and a three-year term of supervised release. She also could be required to forfeit cash or property that was derived, directly or indirectly, from the proceeds.

Counties with the most bridges in dire need of repair in Nebraska Counties with the most bridges in dire need of repair in Nebraska #20. Furnas County #19. Hamilton County #18. Nuckolls County #17. Dawes County #16. Wayne County #15. Polk County #14. Dakota County #13. Greeley County #12. Antelope County #11. Loup County #10. Frontier County #9. Cass County #8. Pierce County #7. Cherry County #6. Thurston County #5. Otoe County #4. Jefferson County #3. Johnson County #2. Nemaha County #1. Pawnee County