A 50-year-old former Omaha woman has been indicted for allegedly embezzling from a northwest Lincoln medical clinic.
Carolynne Parker, also known as Carolynne Noffsinger, of Maineville, Ohio, is set to make her first court appearance next week on a charge of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds.
According to the indictment, Parker allegedly "embezzled, stole, fraudulently obtained, and without authority knowingly converted at least $5,000 in cash owned by … Fallbrook Family Health."
It is alleged to have happened between July 25, 2018 and Aug. 22, 2019.
If convicted, the maximum possible penalty is 10 years' imprisonment, a $250,000 fine and a three-year term of supervised release. She also could be required to forfeit cash or property that was derived, directly or indirectly, from the proceeds.
Counties with the most bridges in dire need of repair in Nebraska
One in three U.S.
bridges is in need of repair or replacement, according to data from the American Road & Transportation Builders Association, including 29% of interstate bridges. The cost to make these repairs is estimated to be in excess of $54 billion. Stacker investigated which counties in Nebraska have the most bridges in dire need of repair using data from the Federal Highway Administration. The data is accurate as of June 15, 2022. Counties are ranked by percent of bridges in "poor" condition and ties are broken by percent square meters of bridges in poor condition. Counties that have no bridges or have no bridges in poor condition are excluded from the list.
Canva
#20. Furnas County
- Bridges in poor condition: 11.0% (19 of 173 bridges)
- Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 4.8% (1,847 of 38,342 square meters of bridges)
Canva
#19. Hamilton County
- Bridges in poor condition: 11.4% (20 of 175 bridges)
- Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 11.1% (3,821 of 34,381 square meters of bridges)
Canva
#18. Nuckolls County
- Bridges in poor condition: 12.1% (31 of 257 bridges)
- Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 8.3% (3,347 of 40,110 square meters of bridges)
SevenMaps // Shutterstock
#17. Dawes County
- Bridges in poor condition: 12.1% (11 of 91 bridges)
- Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 7.0% (1,262 of 18,069 square meters of bridges)
Canva
#16. Wayne County
- Bridges in poor condition: 12.3% (31 of 253 bridges)
- Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 8.5% (2,739 of 32,297 square meters of bridges)
SevenMaps // Shutterstock
#15. Polk County
- Bridges in poor condition: 12.8% (12 of 94 bridges)
- Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 6.7% (1,299 of 19,458 square meters of bridges)
Canva
#14. Dakota County
- Bridges in poor condition: 13.5% (10 of 74 bridges)
- Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 10.7% (6,725 of 63,121 square meters of bridges)
Tudoran Andrei // Shutterstock
#13. Greeley County
- Bridges in poor condition: 14.0% (12 of 86 bridges)
- Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 10.0% (1,252 of 12,532 square meters of bridges)
Canva
#12. Antelope County
- Bridges in poor condition: 14.8% (24 of 162 bridges)
- Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 9.3% (2,397 of 25,803 square meters of bridges)
Canva
#11. Loup County
- Bridges in poor condition: 15.0% (3 of 20 bridges)
- Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 8.8% (295 of 3,349 square meters of bridges)
Canva
#10. Frontier County
- Bridges in poor condition: 15.6% (15 of 96 bridges)
- Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 10.1% (2,024 of 19,994 square meters of bridges)
Canva
#9. Cass County
- Bridges in poor condition: 15.7% (43 of 274 bridges)
- Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 8.5% (8,568 of 100,367 square meters of bridges)
Canva
#8. Pierce County
- Bridges in poor condition: 15.9% (28 of 176 bridges)
- Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 11.3% (2,899 of 25,631 square meters of bridges)
Canva
#7. Cherry County
- Bridges in poor condition: 17.5% (10 of 57 bridges)
- Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 10.9% (1,669 of 15,369 square meters of bridges)
Canva
#6. Thurston County
- Bridges in poor condition: 19.7% (30 of 152 bridges)
- Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 11.8% (3,187 of 27,068 square meters of bridges)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#5. Otoe County
- Bridges in poor condition: 22.2% (80 of 360 bridges)
- Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 7.7% (7,631 of 99,478 square meters of bridges)
Alexander Lukatskiy // Shutterstock
#4. Jefferson County
- Bridges in poor condition: 22.2% (54 of 243 bridges)
- Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 19.4% (8,936 of 46,061 square meters of bridges)
Canva
#3. Johnson County
- Bridges in poor condition: 25.4% (44 of 173 bridges)
- Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 12.9% (4,480 of 34,776 square meters of bridges)
Canva
#2. Nemaha County
- Bridges in poor condition: 31.3% (56 of 179 bridges)
- Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 11.5% (4,833 of 41,885 square meters of bridges)
Canva
#1. Pawnee County
- Bridges in poor condition: 33.3% (64 of 192 bridges)
- Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 22.9% (5,889 of 25,762 square meters of bridges)
Canva
