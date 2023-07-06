DES MOINES — The first of two Iowa teenagers who pleaded guilty to beating their high school Spanish teacher to death with a baseball bat was sentenced Thursday to life with a possibility of parole after 35 years in prison.

A judge sentenced Willard Miller after an hours-long sentencing hearing.

Miller and another teen, Jeremy Goodale, had pleaded guilty in April to the 2021 baseball bat attack on Nohema Graber, a 66-year-old Spanish teacher, as she took her regular afternoon walk in a park in the city of Fairfield.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors had recommended Miller receive a term of between 30 years and life in prison, with the possibility of parole.

Goodale will be sentenced later.

Before being sentenced, Miller said Thursday that he accepted responsibility for the killing and apologized to the Graber family.

“I would like to apologize for my actions, first and foremost to the family,” he said. “I am sincerely sorry for the distress I have caused you and the devastation I have caused your family.”

