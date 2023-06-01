The FBI is seeking assistance from the public in identifying anyone responsible for leaving threatening notes at two Omaha churches.

The notes were found on Dec. 3, 2022, at St. John Paul II Newman Center at the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus at 1221 S. 71st St. and Christ Community Church at 404 S. 108th Ave. Both notes, according to a press release, threatened to shoot up the churches with “AR14 rifles” (sic) if an “abortion ban” is passed. The notes were signed “Jane’s Revenge.”

The FBI has identified a vehicle of interest. The vehicle is a Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck that is either tan or silver and manufactured sometime during 1998-2004 model years.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for the crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI field office in Omaha at 402-493-8688 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.