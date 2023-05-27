Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A former employee at South Platte High School in Big Springs was sentenced Thursday for first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Joel Foster, 39, was sentenced to 20 to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty and confessing to having sexual encounters with an underaged female student, according to a press release from the Nebraska Attorney General's Office.

The assault occurred between January and June of 2022. The victim was 15 years old at the time, according to court documents.

Foster will receive credit for the 253 days he has already served in jail.