In a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, retired Omaha police captain Richard Gonzalez pleaded guilty Tuesday to a single federal felony charge of conspiring with a paid fundraiser and other people to commit wire fraud.

Gonzalez entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Lincoln. He faces prison time and an order to pay a yet-to-be-determined amount of restitution.

Under the terms of the agreement with the U.S. Attorney's Office, Magistrate Judge Cheryl Zwart will recommend to Senior U.S. District Judge John Gerrard that Gonzalez should be sentenced to no more than 21 months in prison. The government will dismiss the nine remaining charges against Gonzalez at the sentencing.

An amount of restitution also will be decided at sentencing.

Zwart found Gonzalez guilty in the Tuesday hearing. She denied Gonzalez's request to be released from jail until sentencing. His attorney, Matthew Burns, told the judge that federal pre-trial services had approved Gonzalez's wife, who attended the hearing Tuesday along with several members of his family, as a third-party custodian in the event he was released.

Burns noted Gonzalez's "incredibly strong" family and community ties. The attorney said being released from jail would allow Gonzalez to see to matters he could not take care of while in custody, including arranging to pay restitution before sentencing.

But Zwart said she still had the concerns she had expressed when denying Gonzalez pre-trial release earlier, that he could contact other defendants and witnesses and coach them or orchestrate their testimony.

Gonzalez, who was executive director of the Police Athletics for Community Engagement (PACE), has been in jail since April. Federal agents arrested him and then-Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo, former Omaha police officer Johnny Palermo and paid fundraiser Jack Olson of Council Bluffs on indictments charging them with multiple offenses related to fundraising for PACE and/or the Latino Peace Officers Association (LPOA).

Vinny Palermo accepted a plea agreement and pleaded guilty Aug. 18 to a federal felony charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud by deprivation of honest services.

Vinny Palermo, whom the City Council removed from his seat this summer, admitted during his change of plea hearing to failing to disclose conflicts of interest when awarding money through his position on the City Council, and to conspiring with others to use nonprofit funds to pay for his airfare and accommodations on a number of trips.

Johnny Palermo and Jack Olson remain in jail awaiting trial.

In court Tuesday, Gonzalez admitted to conspiring with Johnny Palermo and Olson to defraud donors to LPOA by falsely representing to donors that all or a substantial portion of their donations would go to the organizations. Prosecutors allege in the indictment that Olson received as much as 65 to 80 percent of donations to LPOA.

As part of the plea agreement, Gonzalez admitted there was a factual basis for his guilty plea. The agreement includes a lengthy list of elements of the crime. The government would have presented evidence in support of those elements at trial, Deputy U.S. Attorney Lesley Woods said in court.

The elements spelled out in the agreement include that Olson spent money from LPOA donations on himself, Johnny Palermo, Gonzalez, and that three "did not disclose to the entire LPOA board that Johnny Palermo and Richard Gonzalez were spending LPOA money for themselves on a trip for themselves and friends and City Councilman Vincent Palermo to Las Vegas. . . ."

The elements of the crime listed in the agreement also included that Gonzalez loaned Olson thousands of dollars, knowing that the only money Olson had to pay him back would come from LPOA and its donors.

Asked by Zwart if the agreements "extensive statement of facts" were all true, Gonzalez replied, "Yes, your honor."

Photos: Blue Angels return to Lincoln for Guardians of Freedom Airshow