A former security guard at Pawnee Elementary School in Bellevue was sentenced Tuesday to 15 to 25 years in prison after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old student on school property.

Carlos Ornelas-Ramirez, 25, was also required to register as a sex offender during his sentencing hearing in front of Sarpy County District Judge Michael Smith. Ornelas-Ramirez pleaded no contest to first-degree sexual assault of a child earlier this year and faced a maximum of 50 years in prison.

According to police, Ornelas-Ramirez entered a portable classroom with a student, who was 12 years old at the time, on Dec. 10, 2021. The assault took place inside the portable on school property.

School staff contacted police on Dec. 14 after receiving information that a security guard may have had sexual contact with a student. Ornelas-Ramirez was fired two days later and arrested on Dec. 23.

Ornelas-Ramirez was initially charged with both first and third-degree sexual assault of a child. The third-degree assault charge was dropped in exchange for his no contest plea to the more serious offense.

In addition to the criminal case, the Omaha Public Schools approved a $150,000 settlement earlier this month to compensate the victim’s family for emotional and psychological trauma.

On Tuesday, Ornelas-Ramirez’s attorney, Chinedu Igbokwe, argued that his client would be a strong candidate for probation. Igbokwe said that Ornelas-Ramirez has no criminal record — not even a traffic ticket — and that the crime “stems from one bad decision.”

Ornelas-Ramirez also offered a brief statement at his sentencing, saying that he regrets his actions and he is sorry for the trauma the victim experienced.

In handing down the sentence, Smith said probation would depreciate the seriousness of the offense. Ornelas-Ramirez could be eligible for release in about seven years under Nebraska’s good-time law.

