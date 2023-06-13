Four years after he absconded from state custody while attending a church service in Lincoln, a former Nebraska inmate is back in custody, according to authorities.

Antonio Collier, 36, had been considered an escapee since May 19, 2019, when he failed to return to the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln after getting permission to attend church, authorities said in a news release.

Police in Roseville, Michigan, arrested Collier on Sunday and took him to the Macomb County jail, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in the news release.

Upon his return to Nebraska, Collier will resume the four- to five-year sentence he started on April 3, 2018, for a burglary conviction out of Douglas County.

And the 36-year-old will be prosecuted for departure from state custody.

Prosecutors in Lancaster County charged Collier in June 2019 with escape, a class 3 felony.

In court records, investigators with the corrections department said Collier had an hour pass to attend services at Our Savior's Lutheran Church that Sunday afternoon.

An hour after his pass expired, the 36-year-old called the community corrections facility and reported he was running late due to car problems, Correctional Services Investigator Ross Bartlett said in the probable cause statement for a warrant for Collier's arrest.

Staff at the facility told Collier he needed to return to the facility as soon as possible, Bartlett said.

But he never showed, prompting a Lancaster County judge to sign a warrant for his arrest June 5, 2019.

Inmates at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln are allowed to work and go to school or religious services with prior approval and supervision.

Photos: 2015 Tecumseh State Prison riot 010922-owh-new-prisons5 (copy) 010922-owh-new-prisons14.JPG (web) (copy) 20191113_new_prisonriot 20181127_new_prisonriot 010922-owh-new-prisons6 Tecumseh tour (copy)