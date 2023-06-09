The Grand Island Police Department says a local company potentially defrauded customers of more than $200,000.

An investigation into allegations against Monument Advisors has ended with police referring 37 cases to the Hall County Attorney's Office for review.

If the Hall County attorney decides to go forward, charges will be filed against Kelli Lepler, the owner and operator of Monument Advisors, which is now closed.

Over a period of almost two months, Grand Island police reviewed 59 reported incidents involving the company "and specifically the business dealings" of the 45-year-old Lepler, police said in a release.

Of those incidents, 37 were forwarded to the Attorney’s Office.

“In these instances, the investigation concluded that Lepler used deceptive practices in eliciting business from customers where we could find no evidence that an attempt was made to fulfill those orders after receipt of funds."

Police officials said they believe Lepler's actions constitute 33 felony counts of theft by deception and four additional misdemeanor counts of theft by deception, and they estimated a total of more than $200,000 in losses by the victims.

Grand Island Police Department Capt. Jim Duering said the department obtained more than 1 million documents during the investigation.

“There was a lot of great work by our agency,” he said, adding, “It is a little disappointing when we have 59 reported victims, and we only come up with 37 cases.”

Now the Hall County Attorney’s Office will review the findings of the investigation and determine if it believes if cause exists for a criminal complaint in the court system "for some or all of these incidents," GIPD’s release says.

Hall County Attorney Martin Klein said the Attorney’s Office has “a lot of reports to go through before making charging decisions.”

Numerous attempts to contact Lepler were unsuccessful.