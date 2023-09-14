A 37-year-old Grand Island woman is in jail in Lincoln after narcotics investigators found nearly four pounds of suspected methamphetamine in her sedan during a Tuesday night traffic stop on Interstate 80, police alleged.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force investigators stopped Hung Pham's sedan along the interstate's eastbound lanes near mile marker 396, in west Lincoln, for alleged traffic violations including speeding, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

The stop, which Vollmer said was part of an ongoing drug investigation, led police to an unzipped duffel bag on Pham's passenger floorboard that had nearly four pounds of suspected meth inside, Vollmer said, packaged in heat-sealed bags.

Investigators also found $5,100 cash in Pham's 2006 Volkswagen Jetta, Vollmer said.

Police arrested the Grand Island woman on suspicion of possession of more than 140 grams of meth and possession of money while violating a drug law.

She was taken to the Lancaster County jail.