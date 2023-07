A Mexican restaurant in Lincoln has been charged with the unlawful employment of people who weren't authorized to work in the United States.

Abram Morales, the president of El Rincon LLC, which does business as Las Margaritas, appeared in U.S. District Court last week on behalf of the business and pleaded guilty.

Magistrate Judge Cheryl R. Zwart fined the business $37,000 and imposed a sentence of a year of supervision.

According to the plea agreement, El Rincon LLC hired nine individuals to work at Las Margaritas Restaurant, knowing they weren't authorized to work in the country legally.

Federal prosecutors said El Rincon LLC continued to employ the workers until Nov. 8, 2018, when Homeland Security investigators discovered them during the execution of a search warrant at Las Margaritas restaurant.

