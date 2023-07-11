A homeless man told Omaha police that he was beaten and robbed last week while attempting to share a large sum of money he found in a downtown alley.

Police were called to the Siena Francis House about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a robbery. Officers interviewed a 30-year-old man who told them that he had found an envelope stuffed with cash — perhaps $400 to $450 — while walking in an alley a few blocks from the shelter.

The man said that instead of trying to find the rightful owner, he decided to share the money with other people living in tents at a nearby encampment. While starting to share his windfall, the man said, he was attacked and beaten by over a dozen people.

He said some of the attackers held knives to the his throat during the assault. According to an Omaha police report, the man had obvious signs of injuries including a bloody lip and bruises on his face.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.