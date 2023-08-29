The Iowa Attorney General’s Office has found that the Omaha and Council Bluffs, Iowa, police officers who fatally shot a homicide suspect in July were justified.

The officers who shot 41-year-old Matthew Briggs on July 8 fired at him only after he aimed a shotgun at them from the car he had stolen, a report from the Attorney General’s Office said. The report found that Lt. Chad Geer of the Council Bluffs Police Department and Lt. Martin Stiles of the Omaha Police Department were legally justified in their use of lethal force and that no criminal charges are warranted.

The Attorney General’s Office concurred with a report issued by the Pottawattamie County Attorney’s Office in July that found both officers justified in the use of deadly force in the case.

Briggs, 41, was suspected in a string of felony assaults and a homicide in Omaha before he reportedly stole a car and led police on a multi-county high-speed chase.

The string of incidents involving Briggs began in the early-morning hours of July 8 when Omaha police responded to reports of a stabbing. Briggs had reportedly forced entry into the home of an ex-girlfriend, cut her and threatened her with a gun. He then went to the home of a different ex-girlfriend, who was not home, and repeatedly drove his car into her garage, according to Omaha police.

Shortly before 7 a.m., police received information that Briggs had shot and killed someone in the Regency neighborhood. At 9927 Essex Drive, police found Greg Donsbach, 52, shot to death inside his home.

Briggs was quickly identified as a suspect in the assaults and killing of Donsbach, and law enforcement began a citywide search for Briggs. His car was later found running and abandoned in a ravine near Mandan Park in South Omaha at about 1 p.m.

As officers were completing their search of Mandan Park at about 3:30 p.m., an armed carjacking was reported about a mile south of the park in Sarpy County in which Briggs had stolen a blue Toyota Camry.

Officers then began a pursuit of the stolen car, which lasted more than 20 minutes as Briggs traveled from Bellevue into Council Bluffs. The pursuit ended when an officer was able to bring the car to a stop using a PIT maneuver, a tactic in which an officer hits the back of a fleeing vehicle to cause it to spin out.

Once the car was stopped, Briggs pointed a shotgun at officers, at which point both Geer and Stiles fired at him, the report said.

Briggs was taken to the hospital, with CPR in progress, where he later died.

