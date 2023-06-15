A blockchain is a digital ledger and the key technology underpinning most cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (more on those later) and other unique digital items.

Blockchain can be used to store all kinds of information, but so far its most common use is in recording cryptocurrency transactions. Once a transaction is made, it's entered on this public ledger, which is managed by a global peer-to-peer network — millions of computers, in bitcoin's case.

Blockchain is fundamental to bitcoin's appeal: As a decentralized database, it can't be controlled by any one person or group — unlike a fiat currency such as the US dollar, which is managed by a central bank.