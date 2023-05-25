Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Kearney man died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash northeast of Kearney on Tuesday evening.

Around 7 p.m., Buffalo County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to investigate a single-vehicle crash near 160th Street on Poole Road. A southbound pickup had entered the east ditch and struck a power pole.

Scott King, 42, was found dead in the road ditch approximately 100 yards from the truck. He is believed to have been the driver of the pickup.

The Buffalo County Attorney’s Office has ordered an autopsy. The sheriff's office is still investigating.