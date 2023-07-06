A 34-year-old Lincoln man has been charged with a string of felonies, including sexual assault and false imprisonment, following an incident Sunday morning near North 56th and Fremont streets.

At a court appearance Monday, Ernesto Leyva's bond was set at $250,000 on charges of first-degree sexual assault, first-degree false imprisonment, terroristic threats and possession of a controlled substance.

Just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Lincoln police were called to the 5200 block of Ervin Street on a report that a young woman had come to the door with a jacket on and no shirt or bra or socks or shoes, saying she had been assaulted and held against her will at a nearby house.

In court records, Officer Christopher Schamber said the 20-year-old woman told them she had fallen asleep at Leyva's house at about 2 a.m. and woke an hour later to him yelling and accusing her of stealing his fentanyl.

She told them Leyva punched her, shoved her on the bed and threatened her with a knife. She told police he also sexually assaulted her, before he fell asleep and she was able to escape to a neighbor's house to call police.

Police arrested Leyva at his home following a three-hour standoff.

