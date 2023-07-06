George Weaver Jr., a former Lincoln restaurant owner, is asking to withdraw the guilty plea he entered in March for the role federal prosecutors say he played in the distribution of drugs stolen from the Nebraska State Patrol’s evidence storage facility.

In a handwritten letter to the court filed Wednesday, Weaver blamed his attorney for, among other things, failing to address Weaver’s mental health issues prior to the plea hearing.

“To cure this, the courts must not whitewash defendant (sic) protected rights,” Weaver wrote.

He said that for that reason, he wishes to withdraw his plea of guilty to conspiracy to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana in exchange for prosecutors dropping three additional counts.

Weaver contends there should have been a specialized hearing before he was allowed to enter the plea given that his competence had been in question.

Last month, Magistrate Judge Cheryl R. Zwart granted his motion to represent himself, with his attorney acting as standby counsel only to answer any legal questions he may have.

Now, Weaver is asking for substitute counsel, alleging his prior attorney coerced him into taking the plea.

A hearing hasn’t yet been set on the motion.

Weaver currently remains set for sentencing in October. His co-defendant, Anna Idigima, is set for sentencing later this month.

At the plea hearing in March, federal prosecutors alleged Weaver and his girlfriend, Idigima, who was working as a State Patrol evidence technician, conspired in 2021 to steal drugs being held in completed cases, awaiting destruction.

She was fired that August after the plot was discovered by the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, amid a spate of overdoses in the area. And an audit of the State Patrol’s storage facility found that 154 pounds of marijuana, 19 pounds of cocaine and 6 pounds of fentanyl were missing.

Both Weaver and Idigima were federally indicted in October 2021 for conspiracy to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, a detectable amount of fentanyl and marijuana.

Idigima pleaded guilty in February and, like Weaver, will face a minimum of 20 years and up to life in federal prison.

