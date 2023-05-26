Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A 30-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after he allegedly carjacked a pair of teenagers in in a yogurt shop parking lot — shortly after his initial robbery attempt at a nearby drive thru failed, according to police.

Kyle Christen first tried to rob a 50-year-old woman of her GMC Yukon as she waited in the Taco Bell drive thru near 48th and O Streets at 8:39 p.m. Thursday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

The woman told police Christen had approached her window with a knife and demanded her SUV, Vollmer said.

As she got out of her Yukon, the woman took her keys with her, running away from the man and into the restaurant before calling police, Vollmer said.

Christen fled the area on foot.

Six minutes later, two 17-year-olds called police to the nearby Yogurtini, where the two had been hanging out in a GMC Acadia when they reported Christen approached the SUV, opened the driver's door and demanded the car, Vollmer said.

Christen sped away from the area before police arrived.

But one of the 17-year-olds used an Apple AirTag that was left in the car to track the Acadia, providing updates on its location to police, Vollmer said.

Police caught up with Christen near 44th and Starr streets and arrested before taking him to the Lancaster County jail.

Officers found a kitchen knife in the door of the stolen GMC, Vollmer said.

Prosecutors charged the 30-year-old Friday with robbery and attempt of a class 2 felony.