A Lincoln man is facing four felony charges following his arrest over the weekend for an alleged fourth DUI.

Prosecutors on Tuesday charged Richard Conway, 32, with aggravated offense DUI with three prior DUI convictions, fourth offense refusal to submit to a test, driving while revoked from a DUI or refusal and driving without an ignition interlock.

At a hearing later that afternoon, Lancaster County Judge Thomas Zimmerman set his bond at $400,000, meaning Conway would have to put up $40,000 to be released.

In court records, Lincoln Police said that just before 2:45 a.m. Sunday an officer driving south on North 27th Street near Dudley Street saw a white Jeep Compass without plates make an improper turn from Orchard Street to the outer lane of 27th heading north.

When the officer crossed his path headed the other direction, the driver made a U-turn and continued behind the officer until trying to turn east on Y Street.

That's when the officer stopped Conway, who first got out and started walking toward the officer, ignored commands to get back into the Jeep and then tried to walk away, according to police.

The officer chased Conway through an apartment complex lot and was able to apprehend him. Police said he appeared to be under the influence, and they found 25.5 grams of marijuana and open alcohol containers in the Jeep.

When officers attempted to administer a breathalyzer test, Conway did not blow hard enough to provide an acceptable sample, but his blood alcohol content still registered at 0.199, more than two times the legal limit, police said. He had three prior DUI convictions and wasn't eligible to get a license again until 2037.