A Lincoln woman found guilty of motor vehicle homicide while driving drunk was sentenced Monday in Cass County to 25 years in prison.

Cheyanne M. Baker, 31, admitted to causing the death of Tammy Callaway, 42, on July 27, 2022, near the intersection of U.S. Highway 6 and Greenwood Drive. Baker, who has two previous DUI convictions, appeared before a Cass County District Court judge who had previously approved a plea agreement with prosecutors.

In exchange for Baker pleading guilty to felony motor vehicle homicide while driving drunk, a charge of failure to use an ignition interlock device was dismissed.

Investigators from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said Baker was speeding in a Hummer as she drove west on Highway 6 on the day of the collision. The Hummer hit the rear of a 2006 Toyota Scion driven by Brad Hoschele of Lincoln, causing the Toyota to crash into a ditch.

Witnesses told investigators that the Hummer kept going and collided head-on with an eastbound 2019 Ford Fusion driven by Callaway, who was pronounced dead at the scene. According to an arrest affidavit, multiple witnesses reported that the Hummer was being driven erratically, crossing the center line and forcing vehicles off the road.

Hoschele and a passenger reported only bumps and bruises from the crash. Baker was taken to Bryan Medical Center’s west campus in Lincoln for treatment.

A blood draw at the hospital found that Baker had a blood alcohol level of .215, more than twice the legal limit. According to the affidavit, the occupants of the Toyota and the Ford were wearing seat belts, but Baker was not wearing hers.

