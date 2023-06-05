Authorities said Sunday that three people died in a murder-suicide in Grand Island.

Rex Goodell, 26, killed his wife, 23-year-old Emily Goodell, and 23-year-old Hayes Morgheim of Grand Island at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of West Arizona Avenue, according to information from Hall County Attorney Marty Klein and the Grand Island Police Department.

A law enforcement source said a domestic violence situation that began in Lincoln some time ago ended in Grand Island Sunday. An argument between Rex and Emily Goodell culminated with the man killing his wife, police said. After then killing Morgheim, who lived at the house, Rex Goodell took his own life after Grand Island officers arrived on the scene, authorities said.

“While no weapons were fired by Grand Island Police Officers, due to the close proximity of our officers at the time of the incident, the investigation has been turned over to SCALES (South Central Area Law Enforcement Services) for an impartial investigation. We do not believe there is a suspect still at large,” GIPD noted in a news release.

Further updates will be provided by the Hall County Attorney’s Office or the Hastings Police Department, which is the lead SCALES agency handling the investigation.

