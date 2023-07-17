The former manager of a Norfolk area transit program accused of embezzling more than $740,000 turned himself in to authorities in Texas on Friday, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeffrey Stewart has been arrested on suspicion of theft, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office. The 32-year-old reportedly agreed to cross the border from Mexico and turn himself in to the U.S. Border Patrol after conversations with the Sheriff’s Office over the phone.

Stewart will be transported back to Nebraska pending an extradition hearing, according to the release.

Court documents show that Stewart is suspected of stealing the money from the organization between April and December of 2022.

According to an affidavit, Stewart used a credit card issued to him for business purposes to pay for personal expenses, including charges from casinos and airlines.

The organization announced that Stewart had been suspended as general manager shortly after the investigation began in early December, according to the Norfolk Daily News.

Stewart was widely known in the community, and had advocated for the transit system since its inception in 2021, the Daily News reported.

North Fork Area Transit was forced to suspend operations on Jan. 6 to avoid going further into debt and because it could no longer fund basic operations, which left many in the area without transportation access.

But the organization was able to raise $500,000, which was matched with an additional $500,000 by the Johnny Carson Foundation, allowing the organization to pay off its debts, hire drivers and get vehicles back on the road, according to a press release from the organization.

The organization began resuming operations in April. It sold off unneeded vehicles and streamlined its staff to only 14 full-time employees and a few part-time employees, according to the Daily News.

Lacy Kimes, vice president of the North Fork Area Transit Board of Directors, told the Daily News that as of July 8, the organization has been providing about 570 rides per week through its TeleLift service.

The organization plans to expand its transit services as members of the community get used to having the services again, according to the Daily News. The organization is also in the process of searching for a new general manager.

