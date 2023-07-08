A Johnson County massage therapist who lost his license three years ago due to sexual impropriety with clients is facing new allegations tied to a criminal conviction for having resumed his practice with a suspended license.

In September 2020, the Iowa Board of Massage Therapy issued an emergency order suspending the license of a Darryl Dodd of Tiffin. At the time, he was accused of failing to conform to the minimum standard of acceptable and prevailing practice for a massage therapist.

The board alleged that in the fall of 2017, while providing a massage to a female client, he removed the sheet covering the client and exposed the woman’s breasts. He then proceeded to touch her breasts and make comments such as, “You have a nice rack on you,” and, “Can you imagine if someone walked in right now what sex position this would look like?”

In 2019, he reportedly provided a massage to another woman and touched her pubic area without her consent while commenting how “nice” and “fit” she was. He allegedly contacted the woman later and offered to teach her a procedure that makes “guys super excited” and “really gets guys off.”

According to the board, Dodd allegedly told one female customer in an email, “Anxiety hit me hard as soon as I uncovered your breast tissue.” He allegedly told investigators that after exposing the woman’s breasts he “sounded like a perverted teenager with Tourette syndrome and I could not get myself to shut up.”

During the board’s investigation, Dodd allegedly said to investigators, “Am I aggressive on getting close to the private areas? Yes, guilty as charged, but I do it because I know that the results I get are far superior to those that do not.”

He was also accused of telling investigators, “I am what some would consider aggressive with my techniques because they are on or close to the private areas.”

The emergency suspension of Dodd’s license led to a hearing at which the board charged Dodd with unethical conduct and professional incompetency and suspended his license for a minimum of five years.

Last August, Coralville police charged Dodd with running a massage therapy business without the required permit from the city. Court records indicate Dodd claimed to only be practicing reflexology the clinic, which would not require a license, but police alleged he advertised massage therapy services at his business, through email communications, and through an online program used to book appointments. After a trial, he was found guilty and fined $105.

The Iowa Board of Massage Therapy recently charged Dodd with being convicted of an offense that directly relates to the duties and responsibilities of the profession. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for Sept. 5.

