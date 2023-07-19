A Grand Island business owner is being held on no bail in Missouri ahead of her return to Nebraska to face theft charges.

On Monday, Kelli Lepler pleaded not guilty on the charge of fugitive from out of state in the 11th Judicial District court in Missouri. Lepler faces 43 theft charges involving her Grand Island business, Monument Advisors. She was arrested July 13 in Wentzville, Missouri.

In denying her request for bail, Judge Dwayne Johnson ruled that the court finds reasonable grounds to believe Lepler would not appear on summons and is a danger "to the crime victim, the community or another person," according to court documents.

A bail hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

A warrant for Lepler’s arrest was issued July 3 in Hall County.

“There will be an out-of-state extradition process that will take place prior to her return for arraignment,” the Grand Island Police Department said last week.

The theft charges relate to Lepler’s business, Monument Advisors. She is accused of not delivering on paid monument orders.

Of the 43 theft charges, 36 are felonies, and seven are misdemeanors.

After an investigation, the Grand Island Police Department turned the case over to the Hall County Attorney’s Office in early June.

