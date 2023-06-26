The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday acknowledged Nebraska courts’ obligation to follow federal regulations in cases involving the Indian Child Welfare Act.

The ruling came in the form of a supplemental opinion on the heels of the United States Supreme Court upholding the ICWA in Haaland v. Brackeen, a Texas case.

In light of the June 15 decision, attorney Jacinta Dai-Klabunde of Legal Aid of Nebraska’s Juvenile Justice Project asked Nebraska’s high court for a rehearing in a case where she represents the mother of two boys, Manuel and Mateo.

The mother alleged the ICWA should apply in her case because her children were considered Indian children under the Act.

After the juvenile court found the federal Act did not apply, Dai-Klabunde appealed to the Nebraska Supreme Court, alongside the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians, and asked the court to overturn the juvenile court’s order finding the ICWA was not applicable.

In its original opinion, issued April 21, the Nebraska Supreme Court found that tribes have the sovereign right to determine their members. But they upheld the juvenile court’s order, finding the mother hadn’t sufficiently proven the children were members of the tribe so they weren’t entitled to the rights guaranteed to children under the Act.

Dai-Klabunde said under the regulations a state court must treat a case as an ICWA case whenever there is “reason to know” a child involved is an Indian child.

“Although the Nebraska Supreme Court determined not to rehear the case, the court recognized that Nebraska courts must follow the federal regulations,” she said.

The Supreme Court struck language from its original decision, which said the burden was on the tribe to show that ICWA applied to the case. The court still upheld the juvenile court’s order that ICWA did not apply in this case, and found the juvenile court met the federal regulations.

“The ICWA is a vital federal law requiring Native American voices play a central role in raising and caring for Native American children,” said Jonathan Seagrass, Managing Attorney of Legal Aid of Nebraska’s Native American Program.

He said the federal regulations, implemented in 2016, set forth rules state courts must follow in ICWA proceedings.

“Although we are disappointed that the juvenile court’s order finding the ICWA did not apply in this case was upheld, today’s supplemental opinion clarifies that the federal regulations need to be followed by our state courts,” Seagrass said.

