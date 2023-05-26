Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

In a split decision Friday, the Nebraska Supreme Court affirmed Dawes County Sheriff Karl Dailey's conviction for official misconduct for his failure to house a man arrested at his jail over an apparent turf war with the Nebraska State Patrol.

The case involves the arrest of Jesse Sierra, a South Dakota man who had been arrested on sexual assault and kidnapping allegations for which he's now serving a life sentence.

On July 21, 2019, multiple law enforcement officers started searching for him after his girlfriend showed up at a hospital in Chadron saying he had assaulted her at a motel in Crawford.

The Chadron Police Department reached out to the State Patrol and Dawes County Sheriff's Office, but didn't directly contact Dailey. When he learned of the search, he called a State Patrol commander to convey that he "was unhappy (with) how things were unfolding."

"According to the commander, Dailey believed that the NSP should have checked with him to make sure it was “okay . . . to be assisting the (CPD) in Crawford,” Justice Jonathan Papik wrote for the majority.

At the motel in Crawford, Dailey told State Patrol troopers they could expect “zero cooperation from me and my people in the future,” and that, if he could arrange it, "you won’t be booking prisoners in my jail anymore; you can take them all the way to Scotts Bluff from now on."

In the meantime, a Chadron Police officer found Sierra with a small bruise on his face and limping. He said he'd been run over, so they took him to the hospital in Chadron where he was examined but not admitted.

At trial on the misdemeanor, Dailey admitted he was "abusive" toward NSP officers because he was upset. But he said he wouldn't take Sierra because of his high-risk status and the fact that he was injured.

The Box Butte County jail and Sheridan County jail also declined to take him. So the State Patrol had to take him 100 miles away to the jail in Scotts Bluff County.

After, Dailey was charged with official misconduct for refusing to receive Sierra at the jail. At a bench trial, the judge found him guilty and fined him $750.

Dailey appealed to the district court, which found "that Dailey was 'upset' that he was not personally involved in the search for Sierra and 'decided to flex his authority.'"

He appealed again to the Supreme Court, which on Friday affirmed his conviction, rejecting Dailey's arguments that as jailer he had authority to decline to take Sierra because he'd been arrested without a warrant or other court order and "by law" sheriffs have discretion to determine who is admitted to jail.

"We disagree," Papik wrote.

Chief Justice Mike Heavican said, while he agreed with much of the majority's opinion, he wouldn't have affirmed Dailey's conviction because the state hadn't shown that he failed to comply with his obligations as jailer.

He said the evidence is uncontroverted that the Nebraska State Patrol did not present Sierra at the Dawes County jail. Nor was evidence presented that Dawes County jail staff declined to take him after he was medically cleared.

"Instead, (the State Trooper) concluded, largely based upon Dailey’s prior statements, that 'Dawes County was not going to take (Sierra),'" Heavican wrote.

Douglas County District Judge Kimberly Miller Pankonin, who sat with the Supreme Court on the case, joined him in his dissent.

Biggest tornadoes in Nebraska of the past decade Biggest tornadoes in Nebraska of the past decade #15. Apr. 14, 2012 #14. Jun. 12, 2017 #13. May. 26, 2021 #12. May. 27, 2013 #11. Jun. 16, 2014 #10. Jun. 25, 2015 #9. Aug. 19, 2017 #8. Oct. 4, 2013 #7. Mar. 18, 2012 #6. May. 17, 2019 #5. Jun. 17, 2014 #4. May. 11, 2014 #3. May. 11, 2014 #2. Jun. 16, 2014 #1. Oct. 4, 2013