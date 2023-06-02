KEARNEY — There were no survivors of a plane crash near Kearney this morning, the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office reported today.

The sheriff’s office is assisting in the crash and posted a press release with details of the incident.

The accident involved a small aircraft and occurred approximately 12 miles east of Kearney. At about 9:12 a.m. the sheriff’s office was notified by a citizen of an aircraft crash south of Interstate 80 east of Kearney.

First responders were able to locate the crash site in a field near the east end of Bassway Strip State Wildlife Management Area. The crash appears to have involved a small single engine aircraft.

Preliminary investigation indicates there was no survivors. No other information can be officially confirmed at this time regarding the occupant of the aircraft.

An investigation continues with the assistance of the Kearney Police Department, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Nebraska State Patrol, Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department, Buffalo County Attorney’s Office, FAA and Nebraska Transportation Safety Board.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board also will be investigating.

