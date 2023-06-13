An Omaha man faces life in prison after he was found guilty on Friday of sex trafficking a minor and production of child pornography.

Rolando Midder, 43, faces a minimum of 15 years in federal prison and a maximum of life when he is sentenced in September. He was found guilty on one count of sex trafficking a minor and two counts of producing child pornography after a four-day jury trial.

According to a trial brief filed in May by prosecutors, a family member of a 16-year-old girl called police in summer 2022 to report that the girl was being sex trafficked by Midder, who went by “Lala.” After expressing that she was afraid of being murdered if she spoke to police, the girl was located during a traffic stop and taken to the hospital.

She told police that Midder, whom she had been living with since February, used a prostitution website to post advertisements for commercial sex with her. He would take 50% of the proceeds from the sex sales.

Midder repeatedly raped, beat and burned the girl, and would often film the assaults on his phone. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the girl was also “observed to be extremely malnourished.”

It took just two hours for the jury to find Midder guilty on all counts. He will be sentenced Sept. 1.

