An Omaha man charged with failure to stop and render aid after a crash that killed his wife learned Monday that he also will face a charge of manslaughter.

A Douglas County judge allowed prosecutors to amend the complaint against Pierre Brayman. The judge also found enough evidence for Brayman to go to trial on both felonies during a preliminary hearing.

Brayman, 39, is being held on $10 million bail. He must pay 10% of that amount, $1 million, to be released from jail.

Manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. The maximum penalty for failure to stop and render aid is four years in prison.

Omaha police said Brayman was driving near Carter Lake on April 26 when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed, causing his wife, 37-year-old Tiffany Brayman, to be ejected and suffer fatal injuries. He then allegedly left the scene of the crash on foot.

According to an arrest affidavit, police were called to a crash involving injuries near Carter Lake Shore Drive and Cornish Boulevard around 8 p.m. There, they found a Ford F-150 with extensive damage that had left the roadway and come to rest on its roof.

As bystanders arrived to help, Pierre Brayman was allegedly seen walking away from the scene. Multiple witnesses later identified him in a photo lineup, according to the affidavit.

Tiffany Brayman was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly after the crash. According to the autopsy report, her cause of death was blunt-force trauma to the chest and abdomen.

Investigators consider speed, alcohol and lack of seat-belt use to be factors in the crash. Multiple Fireball mini-bottles were found in and around the vehicle.

After the crash, Brayman’s ex-wife called police to report that he showed up at her house with no shoes and torn clothing claiming that he was in a car accident. Before police were notified, he fled to an unknown address in Council Bluffs.

A warrant for Brayman’s arrest was issued May 1. He was arrested about a month later near 26th Street and Camden Avenue.

Brayman’s driver’s license had been revoked in November 2020 after he was convicted of flight to avoid arrest, and he was convicted in November 2021 of leaving the scene of a property damage accident.