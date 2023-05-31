Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A 76-year-old Omaha woman died Tuesday afternoon following a three-vehicle crash.

Three other people were injured in the crash at North 50th Street and Northwest Radial Highway, according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department.

An eastbound Kia Forte had slowed or stopped in the far right lane just before 50th Street when it then attempted to make a left turn, improperly crossing both eastbound lanes and a northbound turn lane, according to the release.

An eastbound Nissan Altima moved to avoid hitting the Kia, but eventually crashed east of the intersection, the release said.

As the Kia continued its turn, it was hit by a westbound Ford F-150.

The passenger in the Kia, Melody Stephens, was taken to Nebraska Medical Center but died shortly after arrival, according to the release. The driver of the Kia, a 78-year-old man, is being treated for chest and back pain.

An adult passenger of the Ford was treated for arm and shoulder pain. The 44-year-old driver of the Ford was uninjured, the release said. The 37-year-old driver of the Nissan complained of arm and leg pain, but left the hospital before being treated, according to the release.