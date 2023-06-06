More than nine months after she allegedly smuggled synthetic marijuana into the Nebraska State Penitentiary in August, a 23-year-old woman was arrested Friday for the crime, according to jail inmate and court records.

A Lancaster County judge signed a warrant for Cynthia Price's arrest in late May after prosecutors charged the Omaha woman with two felonies for her alleged role in the smuggling, according to court filings.

Price is accused of passing an 8.5-by-11-inch piece of paper containing synthetic marijuana — sometimes called K2 — to a then-23-year-old inmate at the State Penitentiary amid an Aug. 22 visit to the south Lincoln prison, State Patrol Investigator Nate Eymann said in the probable cause statement for Price's arrest.

Surveillance footage of the visit showed Price retrieve the folded-up piece of paper from the front of her pants before putting it into a plastic bag and sliding it to the inmate, who then tried to hide it in his hair, putting his hair into a ponytail, Eymann said.

Prison staff members who watched the transaction occur searched the inmate afterward and found the sheet of paper, which was sent to the Nebraska State Crime Lab for analysis.

Forensic scientists determined in February that the sheet had been soaked in K2, Eymann said.

Prosecutors charged Price with delivery of a controlled substance and conveyance of an article to an inmate, both felonies that carry a combined penalty of 22 years imprisonment.

She was booked into the Lancaster County jail Friday.

