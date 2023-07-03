FAIRFIELD — One of two Fairfield teens that have entered a guilty plea for the charge of murdering a high school Spanish teacher is scheduled to appear for sentencing Thursday.

Willard Chaiden Noble Miller, 17, of Fairfield will still face a lifetime in prison but will get a chance at parole. His first chance is more or less what is up for debate at Thursday's hearing. Prosecutors have recommended that chance not come sooner than 30 years.

Miller admitted involvement in killing 66-year-old Nohema Graber, a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher, at an April court hearing. He continued to deny that he ever struck the teacher.

Co-defendant Jeremy Everett Goodale, 18, of Fairfield, also entered a guilty plea, saying in court that he and Miller both struck Graber at Chautauqua Park in November 2021.

Judge Shawn Showers accepted both teens' guilty pleas to the charge of first-degree murder. A conspiracy charge will be dismissed for both.

Miller is expected at the Jefferson County Courthouse Thursday at 9 a.m. for his sentencing. Goodale's sentencing is currently set for Aug. 23, though his attorneys on July 17 will argue for that date to be continued because an expert witness they wish to have speak at the hearing is not available.

Prosecutors have resisted his attempt to delay sentencing further, citing health concerns related to Graber's surviving ex-husband who wishes to deliver a victim impact statement.

Graber's November 2021 death rocked the town of Fairfield and its high school community. After she was reported missing, authorities found her body partially covered at the park where she frequently took walks.

A tip from an acquaintance of Goodale took messages Goodale sent about the murder to law enforcement. An investigation ultimately resulted in the arrest of Miller and Goodale.

While their stories differed in April, the teens both confessed to involvement in the murder. Prosecutors said Nohema Graber was bludgeoned to death with a baseball bat, before her body was hidden under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties at the Chautauqua Park in Fairfield.

According to Goodale, Miller struck Graber first with a baseball bat, then Goodale delivered a final blow when he discovered she was still alive before the teens hid her body.

Miller told the court that only Goodale had struck the teacher, and that he was at the park with Goodale acting as a lookout.

Prosecutors said they intended to prove at trial that Miller planned the murder of Graber over a poor grade in her class, and that Miller and Goodale acted principally and as aiders and abettors in the killing.

Prior to a plea deal being struck with Miller, Goodale had already agreed to testify against Miller at trial. Prosecutors never said whether any agreement had been entered into at the time to secure Goodale's testimony, but they've said they'll recommend he become eligible for parole five years sooner than Miller.