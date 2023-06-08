One man is dead after being shot near 84th and F Streets in Omaha Thursday morning.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m., Omaha police responded to a shots fired call at All My Sons Moving & Storage at 8611 F St. Chris Gordon, a spokesman for the Omaha Police Department, said that according to the 911 call, the shooting started inside the building and then continued in the parking lot.

When police arrived, they found one man dead in the parking lot. Police said the man was an employee of the moving company.

A man was being interviewed Thursday at OPD headquarters in connection with the shooting, police said.

The shooting marks Omaha's fourth homicide this year.